Medtronic PLC (MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 12th

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.32.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

