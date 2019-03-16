Megacoin Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $135,350.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.01513454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001402 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,906,856 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

