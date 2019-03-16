Menta Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,770,000 after purchasing an additional 131,455 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,289,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,585,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 242,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 406,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.44. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $559.09 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

