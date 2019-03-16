Menta Capital LLC Invests $623,000 in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Stock

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE RBC opened at $81.79 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $881.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

In other Regal Beloit news, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $1,097,886.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $482,442.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,734 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

