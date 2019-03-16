Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,344,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,344,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,821,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,906,000 after buying an additional 148,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,913,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 173,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

