Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 21.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 8.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $488.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -596.01, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $514.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

