Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Trimmed by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,105,711.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,435,827.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,812,585.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,546,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,571. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

WARNING: “Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Trimmed by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/merck-co-inc-mrk-position-trimmed-by-timber-creek-capital-management-llc.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.