Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Leerink Swann upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 606.54% and a negative return on equity of 182.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

