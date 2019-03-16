Merus (MRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. 3,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.12. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Merus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Merus by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter worth about $537,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

