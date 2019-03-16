Michaels Companies (MIK) Trading Down 5.8%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.11. 2,812,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,031,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,718,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 341,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 448,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,536,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 43.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,957,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 591,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,778,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 537,170 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

