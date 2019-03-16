Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,268 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 15th total of 572,718 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $19.40.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

MBOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Investment Management purchased 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $31,273.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,956.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 118,362 shares of company stock valued at $421,235 in the last ninety days. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/microbot-medical-inc-mbot-short-interest-update.html.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.