Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $29.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSBI shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In other news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $436,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $169,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

