Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $600.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In other news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $346,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $81,211.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.