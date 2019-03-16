Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $127,947.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00002781 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00395508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.01697401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00232506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002049 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

