Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $550,000 Stake in Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Radware worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 236,975 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $26.12 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Radware had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

