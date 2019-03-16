Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,188.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after buying an additional 1,532,496 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,390,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,880,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 521.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 330,850 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 274,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

