Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 212,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,012,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after buying an additional 112,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,153,000 after buying an additional 1,496,332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 699,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $300.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $34,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

