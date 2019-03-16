Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,021 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $67,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.17 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

