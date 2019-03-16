Mohawk Industries (MHK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Input cost inflation, higher transportation expenses and increased start-up costs have been a cause of concern for Mohawk. Again, slowing macro outlook in North America, uncertainties around U.S. housing, coupled with macro trends in Europe and Australia added to the woes. The company has a cautious stance for 2019, given slowing market conditions and oil volatility that is making its expenses unpredictable. Estimates for 2019 have displayed a downward trend. Meanwhile, shares of Mohawk have outperformed its industry over the past three months, given its leadership position in flooring, continued modest growth and accretive buyouts. Mohawk is trying hard to offset the negatives by increasing prices, expanding in growing channels, introducing new products and foraying into geographies.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $249.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

