Momo Inc (MOMO) Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Momo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,555,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,470,000 after buying an additional 593,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Momo by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,235,000 after buying an additional 934,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Momo by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after buying an additional 2,990,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Momo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,527,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Momo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $38.50 on Friday. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Momo had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

