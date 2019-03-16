Mondelez International (MDLZ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 127,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.