Mongodb (MDB) PT Raised to $116.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.01. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,607 shares of company stock worth $20,225,910 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mongodb by 17,133.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Mongodb by 1,556.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.