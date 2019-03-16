Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774,990 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Chevron worth $1,982,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,217,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000,000 after acquiring an additional 190,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,104,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,753,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,522,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,565,000 after acquiring an additional 131,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

