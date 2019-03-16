Morgan Stanley Has $1.69 Million Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,693,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

BATRA opened at $28.55 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $29.66.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

