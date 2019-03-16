Morgan Stanley (MS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a buy ms rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,992,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $676,319,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 709,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

