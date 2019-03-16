Morgan Stanley Sells 31,092 Shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NNC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNC stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $12.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd Profile

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

