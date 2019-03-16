Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Sells $1,425,509.58 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,509.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,330,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,039,031.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,613,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 447,111 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

