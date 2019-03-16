MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.24% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of IBTX opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $669,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,023.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

