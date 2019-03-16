MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,914 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $93.71 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

