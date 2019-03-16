MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.61 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 721.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,524,000 after acquiring an additional 598,513 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,932,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,641,000 after acquiring an additional 456,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,108,000 after acquiring an additional 354,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,324,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

