MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Exelixis had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cohen sold 248,180 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $5,494,705.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 859,872 shares of company stock worth $19,069,347. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/mufg-securities-emea-plc-purchases-new-position-in-exelixis-inc-exel.html.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.