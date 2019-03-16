MYnd Analytics (MYND) Sees Large Volume Increase

MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,157,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 728% from the previous session’s volume of 260,564 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of MYnd Analytics in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. MYnd Analytics had a negative net margin of 589.07% and a negative return on equity of 430.80%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Pappajohn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND)

MYnd Analytics, Inc operates as a predictive analytics company that has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health and provide more personalized care to patients. It provides objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioural disorders, includes depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders.

