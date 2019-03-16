Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,788 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/myriad-genetics-inc-mygn-position-cut-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.