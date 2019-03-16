Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,074 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

