NAGA Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $31,459.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $696.08 or 0.17216388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,386,126 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

