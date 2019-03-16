NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 26355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 409.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.93%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNDM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of NANO DIMENSION/S to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. National Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of NANO DIMENSION/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of NANO DIMENSION/S worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/nano-dimension-s-nndm-sets-new-52-week-low-after-earnings-miss.html.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional printed circuit board printers. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.