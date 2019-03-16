Nano Market Cap Reaches $133.16 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00024875 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Binance, Koinex and Bitinka. Nano has a total market capitalization of $133.16 million and $2.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.03477055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.01521908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.03746036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.01329029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00111295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.01349788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00334410 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, OKEx, Bitinka, Binance, Bit-Z, Coindeal, HitBTC, Nanex, CoinEx, Koinex and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

