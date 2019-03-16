Nasdaq (NDAQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq is successful at maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and at the same time growing core marketplace businesses. It remains focused on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, thereby enabling its entry and cross-selling opportunities into new markets and ramping up non-transaction revenue base. Its strong balance sheet helps it to invest in growth opportunities and engage in shareholder-friendly moves. Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry year to date. But it has been witnessing elevated expenses, which limits margin expansion. High debt level induced increase in interest expenses. It estimates 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.325-$1.375 billion.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $526,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

