National Commerce (NCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NCOM opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $871.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.25. National Commerce has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.53 million. National Commerce had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 22.22%. On average, analysts expect that National Commerce will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCOM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Commerce by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Commerce by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Commerce by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Commerce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Commerce by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

