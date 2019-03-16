Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,613 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $6,250,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 158,333 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 63.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,920,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,947,000 after acquiring an additional 748,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Stephens reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 46,360 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,855,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,259 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

