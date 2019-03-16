Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,954,000 after purchasing an additional 126,870 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3,932.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,433,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE GWR opened at $85.46 on Friday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

