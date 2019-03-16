Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.25 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

