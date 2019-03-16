Neovasc Inc (NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,421,875 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 15th total of 1,024,065 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,201,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 704,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.62% of Neovasc as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.62.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

