Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,580 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/neuburgh-advisers-llc-has-538000-stake-in-canadian-national-railway-cni.html.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.