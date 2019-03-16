Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3,023.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,334 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2,380.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Nomura began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

