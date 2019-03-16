New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 600 Shares of TESARO Inc (TSRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of TESARO worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSRO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TESARO during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in TESARO by 58.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TESARO by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TESARO by 544.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TESARO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

Shares of TSRO stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. TESARO Inc has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of TESARO from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of TESARO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TESARO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TESARO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

TESARO Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

