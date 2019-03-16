New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,223 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,273 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,706,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,595,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,418 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.52 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 9,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $453,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $127,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

