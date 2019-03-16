News (NWS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NWS opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. News has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in News by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 198,839 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in News by 86.4% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,905,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in News by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 574,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $13,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.