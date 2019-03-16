NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) to report sales of $13.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $13.62 million. NEWTEK Business Services posted sales of $11.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full year sales of $58.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $60.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NEWTEK Business Services.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 72.06%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 28th. TheStreet cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,672,515.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $79,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

