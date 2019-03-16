Newton Coin Project Price Up 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $163,212.00 and $376.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 134,732,851,623 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

